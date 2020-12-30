Joe Louis Clark
"Lean On Me" Educator Joe Clark Has Passed Away At 82: Report
Morgan Freeman starred as Clark in the film about the tough-acting teacher who wielded a baseball bat in the halls.
Erika Marie
Dec 30, 2020
