Joe Avianne
- Original ContentJoe Avianne Details Designing Chains For Bobby Shmurda, Lil Pump, Cam'ron & MoreIn a brand new exclusive interview for HNHH's "12 Days of Christmas," we talk with Joe Avianne of Avianne & Co. about his come-up and success, some of his most iconic and memorable pieces, as well as Bobby Shmurda's post-prison-release chain, and more.By Angela Savage
- CrimeAvianne & Co. Jeweler Charged With Attempted Murder As A Hate CrimeJoe Avianne, jeweler for Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Blueface, and more, has been charged with attempted murder and hate crimes for firing a gun at a car he chased out of his neighborhood.By Alex Zidel