Jesus Walks
Music
"Jesus Walks For $400": Lupe Fiasco Honors Unexpected Milestone Of Being A Jeopardy! Question
Lupe Fiasco and Kanye West has a history together that spans decades that includes the two creating a group with Pharrell Williams, CSR.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
15 mins ago