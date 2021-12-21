Jauhara Jeffries
- MusicTrey Songz Wants Sexual Assault Case Thrown Out; Claims Of Witness TamperingTrey Songz wants his sexual assault case thrown out amidst claims that Jauhara Jeffries' lawyer attempted to pay off a key witness. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeTrey Songz & Diddy Named In $20Mil Lawsuit From Woman Who Alleges Sexual Assault: ReportJauhara Jeffries claims she met Songz at Diddy's party in 2018 and later, alleges he touched her inappropriately before throwing her out of his vehicle.By Erika Marie