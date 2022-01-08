Jared Fogle
- Life'Subway Guy' Jared Fogle Bragged About Sexually Abusing Kids In New Audio"It's just easy over there. Different ages. You just choose what you want, there's a price for it, and off you go," Fogle said about visiting Thailand to abuse children.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJared Fogle, Former Subway Star, Pens Letter From Prison About Child Porn Case: ReportAfter a lengthy investigation, Fogle pleaded guilty in 2015. He now writes, "I really royally screwed up to wind up where I am."By Erika Marie