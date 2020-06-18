Jamon Hicks
Crime
Half-Brother Of Robert Fuller, Man Found Hanging, Shot Dead By Police
Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree last week, and no his half-brother is also dead after reportedly engaging in a shoot out with police.
By
Erika Marie
Jun 18, 2020
