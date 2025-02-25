News
jam master jay murder
Music
One Of Jam Master Jay's Convicted Murderers Allegedly "Shanked" In Jail
A new report has surfaced around one of Jam Master Jay's killers and it appears he was attacked while awaiting his sentencing.
By
Zachary Horvath
12 mins ago
