j cole clouds
Music
MAL Agrees With Freddie Gibbs That J Cole Must Stop "Talking Greasy" On His Records
MAL of "New Rory & MAL" is taking an issue with J Cole's new track and is totally on team Freddie Gibbs, causing a debate on their podcast.
By
Zachary Horvath
6 mins ago