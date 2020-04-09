It was divine
- Original ContentMeet Alina Baraz: "It Was Divine" Songstress On Working With Khalid & MoreEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Alina Baraz tells us all about her new debut album, "It Was Divine," her aversions to self-criticism and the notion of "genre," and what she's been up to in quarantine in our new interview.By Lynn S.
- SongsAlina Baraz Serenades Fans With Latest Single "Endlessly"Alina Baraz is gearing fans up with a brand new single ahead of the release of her new album.By Alexander Cole