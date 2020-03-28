INFRASOUNDS
- Original ContentRaven-Symoné Bares It All: Growing Up In The Industry & Sometimes Feeling Like JiggaEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Raven-Symoné didn't expect for her journey to self-discovery to lead her to creating a new album. Read through as she discusses opening up about her personal life for the first time, being in the industry for most of her life, and being influenced by icons like Queen Latifah, Kendrick Lamar & Jay-Z.By Erika Marie
- NewsRaven-Symoné Shares "SPACETRUCK" Single From "Infrasounds" ProjectRaven-Symoné will be releasing her album "Infrasounds" on April 10, so she dropped off her new single to support the release.By Erika Marie
- MusicRaven-Symoné Announces Rap EP, Performs Single "SPACETRUCK"Raven-Symoné has spent the majority of her life in the entertainment industry, and now she takes old childhood diaries to pen lyrics to her rap album.By Erika Marie