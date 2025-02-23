News
indiana basketball
Sneakers
Fear Of God Athletics Scraps Indiana Basketball Jerseys Amid Adidas Struggles
People are speculating that it could be due to ties with Kanye West.
By
Ben Atkinson
9 mins ago