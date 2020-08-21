In Da Club Remix
Music
50 Cent Loses "In Da Club" Remix Appeal Lawsuit Against Rick Ross
The 50 Cent vs Rick Ross battle continues, this time through 50's lawsuit against Ross for an unauthorized remix of "In Da Club."
By
Keenan Higgins
Aug 21, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE