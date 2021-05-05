iamstillpunch
Sports
TDE's Punch Has The Ultimate Sports Hot Take: "Steph [Curry] Is Better Than Jordan"
TDE exec Punch made a bold claim on Twitter recently by placing Steph Curry over Michael Jordan following another one of the Golden State Warrior star's record-breaking performances last night.
By
Keenan Higgins
May 05, 2021
