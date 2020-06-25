I gave you power
- MusicVince Staples Reacts To Nas' Classic "I Gave You Power" For The First Time EverJust goes to show that even the best rappers working today can still learn from the previous generation and find new things to love about hip-hop.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentWhen The Gun Talks, What Does It Say?While the gun has become a staple image in hip-hop music, Nas, Pharoahe Monch, and Styles P proved that it can also be a compelling character in its own right. By Mitch Findlay