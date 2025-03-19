hot boys tour

News
Music
BG Finally Explains Viral Video Of Birdman Appearing To Fall Asleep On Stage
In the video, BG broke into laughter before seemingly nudging Birdman to get him back on track.
By
Cole Blake
4 hrs ago
260 Views