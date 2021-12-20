Hollywood Unlocked Studios
- Original ContentJason Lee Talks Moving The Culture Forward While Dishing On Nicki Minaj, Karen Civil, & Megan Thee Stallion"Hollywood Unlocked" mogul Jason Lee has never minced words, and for our "12 Days of Christmas" series, he chats with us about expanding his brand with Fox Soul as well as his new studio space. He also explains why he wants to clear the air with Doja Cat, speaks on mending fences with Kevin Hart, and hammers down his criticism concerning Ebro Darden and Karen Civil.By Erika Marie