Hollywood Cole
- Original ContentHollywood Cole Reflects On Producing For Lil Wayne, Drake, Dom Kennedy & More For "On The Come Up"Now, who else tryna F with Hollywood Cole? The multifaceted producer details his rise for HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”By Joshua Robinson
- NewsChildish Major Is Pretty Persuasive On "F Yah Job"The song is the first single off his upcoming EP.By Yoni Yardeni
- MusicKelese Rises In The Ranks Of R&B With Double Feature Video For "Krazy + Complicated"Rising R&B singer Kelese drops a double feature with her new music video "Krazy + Complicated," and it looks like we may have a new star on our hands.By Keenan Higgins