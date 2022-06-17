Guadalupe Rodriguez
Pop Culture
Jennifer Lopez & Her Mother Detail Tense Relationship During Singer's Childhood
Lopez says her mom would "beat the sh*t" out of her and her siblings, while her mother states anything she did was done "with their best interest at heart."
By
Erika Marie
Jun 17, 2022
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE