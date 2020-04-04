goat status
Music
9th Wonder Defends Jay-Z's GOAT Status
9th Wonder argued for Jay-Z's standing as The Greatest Of All Time, emphasizing that Hov wrote seven songs off "The Blueprint" in one weekend.
By
Lynn S.
Apr 04, 2020
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE