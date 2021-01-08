Garrett Burton
Music
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Associate NBA Pap Charged in Gee Money Shooting
YoungBoy Never Broke Again associate NBA Pap has officially been charged in the 2017 Baton Rouge fatal shooting of rapper Gee Money, and he's facing a mandatory life sentence if convicted.
By
Keenan Higgins
Jan 08, 2021
