- MusicVybz Kartel’s Road To The Freedom Street Concert: The Dancehall Legend Teases “Taylor Swift-Level” Homecoming Performance, Drake & Cardi B Influence & His LegacyINTERVIEW: Vybz Kartel has remained one of the most prolific artists of our time, even during his incarceration. The "Fever" artist details his upcoming performance at the Jamaica National Stadium (including two secret high-profile guests), his first time hearing Skillibeng, current musical inspiration, and why Lil Wayne is the greatest lyricist in his books.ByAron A.