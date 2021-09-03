fourth place
Sports
Sha'Carri Richardson Places Fourth In The Women's 200m At Brussels Diamond League
Olympic silver medallist Christine Mbomba came in first place in the women's 200m, and Sha'Carri Richardson finished in fourth place behind, Shericka Jackson and Dina Asher-Smith.
By
Joshua Robinson
Sep 03, 2021
