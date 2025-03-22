News
LaVar Ball Shouts Out His Sons For Giving Him Strength To Persevere Through Foot Amputation
LaVar Ball reveals that he was having dark thoughts throughout the harrowing ordeal, but he knows he's got people that love him.
By
Zachary Horvath
10 mins ago