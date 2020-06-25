flygod is an awesome god ii
- MusicWestside Gunn Lets Rome Streetz Shine On "Steve Behr"The closing track off Westside Gunn's new album "Flygod Is An Awesome God 2" sees him spitting bars alongside Brooklyn emcee Rome Streetz with both rappers delivering hard verses.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicWestside Gunn "Flygod Is An Awesome God 2" Tracklist: ReportWestside Gunn is releasing his new album "Flygod Is An Awesome God 2" on July 3.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWestside Gunn Announces "FlyGod Is An Awesome God II" Release DateWestside Gunn announces a "FLYGOD Is An Awesome God" follow up album.By Rose Lilah