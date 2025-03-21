News
Luh Tyler & Wiz Khalifa Drop Off Two Tracks In 24 Hours With "Florida Boy (Remix)" & "Blindfold"
Wiz Khalifa and Luh Tyler have seemingly formed a friendship over the last couple of months as they have two heaters out now.
By
Zachary Horvath
3 hrs ago
