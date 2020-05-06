fight island
- SportsUFC's Dana White Reveals First Matches On Fight IslandDana White announces that the first matches on Fight Island will include Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway, Kamaru Osman vs. Gilbert Burns, and more.By Alex Zidel
- SportsDana White Reveals When The First "Fight Island" Bout Will BeDana White has some big plans for the UFC's future.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Eager For A Match On "Fight Island"Conor McGregor isn't about to let a pandemic slow his momentum, already looking toward a future match on "Fight Island." By Mitch Findlay