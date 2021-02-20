Federal funds
Joe Biden Declares Texas Storm A "Major Disaster," Approves Federal Funding
President Joe Biden has declared the storm in Texas a "major disaster," which will result in federal funds being allocated to the state.
Cole Blake
Feb 20, 2021
