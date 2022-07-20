Fake Rappers
Music
Logic Says 6ix9ine Is A "Prime Example" Of A Rapper With A Fake Persona
He made it clear that he wasn't trying to start a beef with 6ix9ine, but spoke about rappers who "are a mask" and not authentically themselves.
By
Erika Marie
Jul 20, 2022
