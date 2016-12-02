Eyez
- LifeTwitter Reacts To J. Cole's "False Prophets" Track About Kanye WestHere's what the top tweets are saying about J. Cole's new track, "False Prophets," and its commentary on the mental breakdown of Kanye West. By Angus Walker
- Music VideosJ. Cole Seems To Diss Kanye West On "False Prophets" Song From "4 Your Eyez Only"J. Cole appears to address the downfall of Kanye West on "False Prophets," a new song taken from his "Eyez" documentary. There might be some shots at Drake in there, too. By Angus Walker