Escape Plan
Music
Travis Scott Teases New Verse From "Escape Plan" Off Of "Utopia"
Travis Scott continues to preview new music from "Utopia."
By
Alexander Cole
Oct 31, 2021
Travis Scott Debuts "Escape Plan" During Rolling Loud Performance
Travis Scott performed a new song during his Rolling Loud set.
By
Cole Blake
Jul 25, 2021
