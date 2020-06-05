emergency response team
Buffalo Emergency Response Team Quits In Solidarity With Cops Who Shoved Old Man
The entire Buffalo Emergency Response Team has resigned in response to the suspension of two cops who were filmed shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground.
By
Lynn S.
Jun 05, 2020
2.4K Views
