elections 2020
- Pop CultureVan Jones Confuses Beyoncé With Mary J. Blige On Live TelevisionDespite working closely with Jay-Z, Van Jones confuses Mary J. Blige for Beyoncé while decoding Kamala Harris' speech. By Aron A.
- PoliticsTrump Refuses To Accept Defeat: "This Election Is Far From Over"Donald Trump and his campaign are still trying to convince the rest of us that they aren't a bunch of sore losers.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureVan Jones Tearfully Reacts To Trump's Defeat: "It's Easier To Be A Dad""Character matters. Telling the truth matters," Van Jones says in a tearful response to Donald Trump's defeat. By Aron A.