Eddie Hearn
Sports
Jake Paul Sued For Defamation By Boxing Judge
Paul accused a judge of taking money from promoter Eddie Hearn.
By
Alexander Cole
Oct 25, 2022
Sports
Jake Paul Places $1 Million Bet On Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano Fight
Jake Paul continues to take an interest in women's boxing.
By
Alexander Cole
Apr 28, 2022
