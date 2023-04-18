Ed Matthews
- SportsEd Matthews Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Boxing Star Worth?Explore Ed Matthews' journey from influencer to boxing star and discover the factors behind his impressive net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- SportsBlueface Wins Ed Matthews Fight Via Technical Knock OutThe ref had to stop the fight as the TikTok star was getting pummeled by the California rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsBlueface Hypes Up His Latest Boxing MatchBlueface seems ready for his next fight.By Alexander Cole