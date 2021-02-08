EBG Ejizzle
- MusicMemphis Rapper EBG Ejizzle Locked Up On Murder ChargesRapper, EBG Ejizzle, was charged and arrested with murder, again.By Balen Mautone
- BeefEBG EJizzle Says Pooh Shiesty's Brother Was A Snitch In New Diss TrackMemphis rapper EBG EJizzle calls out Pooh Shiesty and says his dead brother was a snitch.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPooh Shiesty Taunts Allegedly-Paralyzed Rapper Who Dissed Him & Lil DurkMemphis rapper EBG Ejizzle, who recently released a diss record aimed at Pooh Shiesty, Lil Durk, and O-Block, has allegedly become paralyzed after being shot, and Shiesty has been having a good laugh about it.By Joshua Robinson