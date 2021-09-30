Dustin Hice
- CrimeDon Lemon Assault Accuser Drops Lawsuit, Says His "Recollection" Of Events Was WrongDustin Hice sued Lemon but was hit with $77K worth of sanctions for allegedly tampering with evidence and attempting to bribe a witness.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDon Lemon Sought $500,000 Settlement In Sexual Assault CaseDon Lemon's accuser recently recounted his story with Megyn Kelly.By Thomas Galindo
- CrimeDon Lemon Denies Sexually Assaulting Man At New York BarDustin Hice is alleging that the news anchor put his hand in his pants and "continued to shove his fingers in [Hice's) face with aggression and hostility."By Erika Marie