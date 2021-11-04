dum & dummer 3
- Original ContentBandplay Speaks On Young Dolph's Death, Creating "Major" & Gives Us A Key Glock UpdateOn the final day of our "12 Days of Christmas" series, we speak with Paper Route Empire-signed producer, Bandplay. The Tennessee native details how he initially connected with Key Glock and Young Dolph, shares some of his fondest memories with Dolph, and gives us the story behind one of Dolph's biggest singles, "Major."By Rose Lilah
- MusicKey Glock Confirms "Dum & Dummer 3" With Young Dolph Is "Already Done"Key Glock confirmed that he and Dolph already have "Dum & Dummer 3" in the bag.By Rose Lilah