Doses of Draya
- TVDraya Michele Talks Savage X Fenty Drama Following Megan & Tory RemarksHer reality show, "Doses of Draya", highlights the moment she found out Savage x Fenty dropped her over her joke about Megan being shot.By Erika Marie
- TVDraya Michele Teases "Doses Of Draya" Reality Series With TrailerAfter revealing that she was working on the show last year, Zeus is finally unveiling the series.By Erika Marie
- NewsDraya Michele Returns To Reality TV With "Doses Of Draya"People called for her to be "canceled" after her recent Megan Thee Stallion controversy, but Draya is back with a new unscripted series.By Erika Marie