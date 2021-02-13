Divorse
- Pop CultureDr. Dre Sues Ex-Wife, Nicole Young, For Embezzling Over $350,000 From His StudioDr. Dre has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, Nicole Young, for allegedly embezzling over $350,000.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBrad Pitt Is "Heartbroken" Following Angelina Jolie's Abuse Allegations: ReportBrad Pitt is reportedly "heartbroken" following the news that Angelina Jolie will testify against him regarding alleged spousal abuse.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKelly Clarkson Reveals Her Perfect Date Ahead Of Valentine's DayKelly Clarkson described her perfect date ahead of Valentine's Day on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."By Cole Blake