dipset christmas
- Original ContentJim Jones & Juelz Santana Talk Bringing Master P & BMF To Harlem, 21 Savage & Nas Collab & Curbing Gun Violence In Hip-HopJim Jones & Juelz Santana share a hilarious story about bringing Master P to Harlem, discuss ending violence in hip-hop, and bond over KRS-One on HNHH's 12 Days Of Christmas. By Aron A.
- Original ContentJim Jones Reflects On Losing Fred The Godson, Missed Mariah Carey Opportunity & "A Dipset Christmas"On day 8 of HNHH's "12 Days Of Christmas" interview series, Dipset legend Jim Jones reflects on "A Dipset Christmas," his relationship with Fred The Godson, and getting to a bag in a drought. By Aron A.