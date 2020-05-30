destruction
- CrimeWatch: Large Intentional Blast Rocks Nashville On Christmas Morning Wreaking HavocA large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsThe-Dream Slammed For Urging Protestors Not To Wreak Havoc On AtlantaAfter The-Dream begged protestors not to destroy property in Atlanta, many pointed out his blind spots when it comes to his wealth and privilege.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsMinnesota Claims White Supremacists Are Causing The DestructionMany are suspicious that white supremacists are behind much of the destruction in Minnesota.By Alexander Cole