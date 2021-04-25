Denzel Valentine
Sports
Lakers Trade Rajon Rondo To The Cavaliers: Details
The Lakers decided to make a move before the end of the year.
By
Alexander Cole
Dec 31, 2021
Sports
Denzel Valentine Roasted By Bulls Broadcast After Horrendous Shot
Denzel Valentine's shot selection had many shaking their heads.
By
Alexander Cole
Apr 25, 2021
