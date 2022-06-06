defamation trial
- Pop CultureTasha K Demands A New Trial In Cardi B's Defamation Lawsuit: ReportThe blogger was ordered to pay the "WAP" rapper $3.8 million in October.By Isaac Fontes
- RelationshipsAmber Heard Breaks Her Silence On Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Verdict In New InterviewHeard previously addressed the TikTok her ex made following his victory, though this is her first full-length conversation about the trial.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesAmber Heard Rumored To Be Completely Removed From "Aquaman 2" After Johnny Depp TrialWarner Bros. is rumored to be removing all of Amber Heard's scenes in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" following the recent defamation case with Johnny Depp.By Cole Blake