December 21
Gram
Rappers React To The 12/21 Winter Solstice "Superpowers" Theory
Freddie Gibbs, NLE Choppa, Tierra Whack and others got in on the social media fun surrounding "superpowers" that Black people are supposed to receive today due to the planets aligning.
By
Keenan Higgins
Dec 21, 2020
