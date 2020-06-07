Dear Class of 2020
- AnticsMegan Thee Stallion Jumps Into The Splits & Twerks In "Dear Class Of 2020" ShowMegan Thee Stallion shocked the world when she jumped into the splits and shook her booty during her "Dear Class of 2020" performance.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsBarack Obama Addresses Graduating Students For "Dear Class Of 2020"Barack Obama spoke to the graduating class of 2020 for YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBeyoncé Speaks On Protests & More During “Dear Class of 2020” CeremonyBeyoncé spoke on protests, sexism in the entertainment industry, and more during the “Dear Class of 2020” virtual graduation ceremony.By Cole Blake