deadlift
- Pop CultureBlueface Clowned For Struggling To DeadliftPersonal trainer and podcaster Bradley Martin helped him and his girlfriend Chrisean get their strength up, and he did comically well.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Shows Off 320 Pound Deadlift On IGApparently the Lil Uzi workout plan is the real deal. By Taylor McCloud
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Sets Deadlift World RecordThe actor who plays The Mountain on "Game of Thrones" sets a world record for weight-lifting.By Cole Blake