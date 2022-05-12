cube in my head
Movies
Ice Cube Set To Star In Bizarre Comedy "Cube in My Head"
Ice Cube is playing himself in an upcoming movie where an unfortunate character can't stop hearing the rapper/actor's voice.
By
Rex Provost
May 12, 2022
2.1K Views
