Crack Cocaine
Music
DMX Tells Emotional Story Of Mentor Tricking Him Into Smoking Crack At 14
The rapper couldn't understand why the man he looked up to could do something like that & stated that at that moment "a monster was born."
By
Erika Marie
Nov 05, 2020
