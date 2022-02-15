Controlled Substance Charge
Crime
Blueface Blasts Chrisean Rock After She's Arrested For Stealing His Car, Breaking Into Home
She was arrested over 1,500 miles away in Oklahoma and Wack 100 claims she "stole thousands" before taking off in Blueface's G Wagon.
By
Erika Marie
Feb 15, 2022
