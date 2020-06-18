community leaders
- Original ContentYung Joc Talks Pandemic Wedding Planning, Viral RideShare Moment, & New Rick Ross CollabRap veteran Yung Joc is a man on a mission. He recently sat down with us to talk about leaving "Love & Hip Hop" drama in the past, the importance of celebrities being involved in their communities, and what we can expect from his forthcoming collaborartion with Rick Ross.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsDaBaby To Hold "Black Lives Been Mattered" Public Discussion In CharlotteDaBaby is holding a public discussion with city officials in Charlotte about police reform and systemic racism titled "Black Lives Been Mattered."By Lynn S.